Fire burning off Highway 46 in Paso Robles
August 31, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A grass fire burning off Highway 46 and Union Road in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon has burned approximately 9 acres, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly after 4 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning off the westbound side of Highway 46 near Union Road. Firefighters arrived to find about 2 acres of grass burning.
Firefighters are currently holding the blaze at 9 acres. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines