Fire burning off Highway 46 in Paso Robles

August 31, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A grass fire burning off Highway 46 and Union Road in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon has burned approximately 9 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning off the westbound side of Highway 46 near Union Road. Firefighters arrived to find about 2 acres of grass burning.

Firefighters are currently holding the blaze at 9 acres. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

