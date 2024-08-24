Paso Robles juvenile starts one brush fire, attempts to start another

August 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police on patrol spotted a brush fire in the area of N. River and Union roads on Friday morning. As officers drove closer to the fire they spotted a male juvenile running away from the scene.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze which was burning on a hillside that backs up to a residential street.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a caller told the police department a male juvenile was attempting to light a fire next to the burn spot from the earlier fire. Officers arrived on scene and located the juvenile, the same one spotted fleeing the earlier fire.

Officers arrested the juvenile for recklessly setting a fire.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...