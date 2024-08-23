Firefighters battle home fire in Paso Robles, photos

August 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters responded quickly to a house fire in Paso Robles on Friday afternoon, putting out the fire burning in the back of the house before it spread to the rest of the home.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a home at 1533 Vine Street. Within minutes, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the rear of the one-story residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reminds all residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...