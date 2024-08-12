Paso Robles teen charged with felony hit-and-run

By KAREN VELIE

A man is in the hospital and a teen is in San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall following a hit-and-run crash in Paso Robles early Sunday morning, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a traffic collision notification reported a suspected crash near 6430 N. River Road. A 15-year-old driving a Chevy at about 80 to 90 mph was unable to navigate a turn and drove off the road.

The Chevy rolled several times in a grass field, ejecting 22-year-old Raul Cortez from the vehicle. Cortez suffered major injuries in the crash. Responders transported Cortez to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Both the 15-year-old driver and a 17-year-old front seat passenger fled the scene without providing aid to Cortez. The teens suffered minor injuries and received treatment at Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Shortly after noon, officers arrived at the Rolling Hills Apartments on Creston Road to arrest the 15-year-old driver for felony hit-and-run.

CHP officers are investigating the crash. Its is not yet know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

