San Luis Obispo police searching for bike rider who fled traffic stop
August 12, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police are searching for a bike rider who fled from a traffic stop on Broad Street.
The police department is circulating an image of a male who appears to be riding an electric bicycle. Officers are asking the public for assistance with identifying the suspect.
Investigators ask that anyone who recognizes the person call Officer Keller at (805) 594-8051.
