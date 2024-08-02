Pismo Beach police warn public to avoid sick sea lions

August 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Pismo Beach Police Department is asking the public to avoid interacting with sick sea lions along Central Coast beaches.

Because of a recent red tide event, there are numerous sea lions and other marine mammals on the beach displaying abnormal behavior. The issue is domoic acid, a neurotoxin produced by the harmful algal blooms that create the red tides.

Feeder fish such as sardines and anchovies digest the toxins. Seals, sea lions and dolphins eat the feeder fish and become ill and disoriented. About 25% of marine animals ill from the toxins perish.

For the safety of visitors and animals California State Parks requests visitors and vehicles follow the recommendations below:

1. Keep your distance: Stay at least 50 feet away from marine mammals regardless of whether they are in or out of coned buffers.

2. Do not interact with the animals: Avoid harassing, touching, driving near, or feeding any marine mammals found on the beach.

3. Respect closed areas: Do not enter any preexisting closed sections of the beach.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...