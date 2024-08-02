SLO police arrest bicyclist with more than 25 grams of meth

August 2, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police arrested a wanted man who was allegedly carrying more than 25 grams of methamphetamine while riding a bicycle Thursday evening.

At about 8:30 p.m., a police officer stopped a man riding a bicycle at the intersection of S. Higuera Street and Los Osos Valley Road. The bicyclist, John Torres, had an outstanding warrant, for which he was arrested, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police found Torres in possession of more than 25 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Officers transported him to San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked him on the warrant and drug offenses.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Office website does not currently list Torres as being in custody.

