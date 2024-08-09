San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office ramps up drug, gang enforcement

August 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting significant results in the first half of 2024 in their effort to combat narcotics, firearms and gang related crimes.

The special operations unit, which consists of the gang task force and the narcotics unit, has noted a large increase in the amount of narcotics seized in the first half of 2024 compared to the entire year of 2023.

So far this year, the special operations unit has conducted more than 50 investigations. Detectives in the unit have served more than 100 search warrants which resulted in more than 30 cases where the suspects involved were either arrested or charges were sought.

The goal is to confiscate illegal substances, firearms, and other contraband. Every city and most major unincorporated areas of the county are represented in these totals.

“The dedication and relentless efforts of our special operations unit have made a significant impact on the safety and well-being of our community,” Sheriff Ian Parkinson said. “By targeting and dismantling these criminal networks, we are sending a clear message that illegal activities will not be tolerated.”

The following narcotics were seized so far in 2024:

• 1.18 pounds of heroin

• 15.51 pounds of methamphetamine

• 58 grams of MDMA

• 3.23 pounds of fentanyl

• 5.71 pounds of cocaine

• 250 marijuana plants

• 20 pounds of marijuana

• 2.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

• 4.47 pounds of illegal pills

• 176 grams of LSD

• 12,939 counterfeit Adderall pills

• 39,450 Farmapram Xanax pills

• 2 pounds of ketamine

In addition, the special operations unit seized 149 firearms and one flame thrower, which were either illegally possessed or possessed in conjunction with controlled substances.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of $240,743 under asset forfeiture.

