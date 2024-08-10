Elected official in Santa Maria charged with manslaughter

August 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Prosecutors recently charged a Santa Maria man who serves on both airport and school boards for manslaughter over a May 2 crash that killed a 39-year-old woman.

David Baskett was driving a rented Caterpillar telescoping forklift on Hangar Street when he stopped at Skyway Drive with the prongs sticking onto the roadway. A small pickup truck traveling southbound on Skyway Drive crashed into the fork of a Caterpillar and then also collided with a fire hydrant, causing water to flood the area.

A passenger in the pickup truck, Tiffany Ann Peterson, died at the scene in a crash that also injured the driver of the truck.

Baskett, who was attempting to move items out of a hanger following an eviction, was uninjured in the collision.

Following the crash, Baskett refused to step down from both Santa Maria Airport Board of Directors and the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board.

Baskett is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 14.

