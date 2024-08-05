This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

August 5, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

Multiple agencies in San Luis Obispo County have canceled or are not holding meetings this week.

The Paso Robles City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 in the council chambers.

Following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding camping in public places, the city council plans to discuss modifying its camping ordinance to remove the ability for homeless persons to camp on public lands if there is not available space in local shelters, under item Q-2 on the agenda.

“It is unlawful for any person to camp or to maintain an encampment in or upon any public property, including any street, sidewalk, park, open space, waterway, or banks of a waterway,” according to the proposed ordinance. “Additionally, it is unlawful for any person to camp or maintain an encampment in or upon any land designated by the fire chief or this code as a high fire risk area.”

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet on Aug. 6 at 5:30 in the council chambers.

In June, a San Luis Obispo County jury awarded $350,000 to contractor Vince Lopez sued Pismo Beach over failures to pay money owed V. Lopez Jr. & Sons.

After the project took an extra 69 days to complete, then City Manager Jim Lewis and Public Works Director Ben Fine blamed the contractor who they claimed was not always prepared. On the other side, Lopez said the city’s deficient construction plans and poor coordination with other contractors caused the delays. The court agreed with Lopez.

During arguments over payment, on March 21, 2023, the City Council declared V. Lopez Jr. & Sons a

non-responsible bidder, thereby disqualifying the company from bidding on City of Pismo Beach public works projects for a period of five years.

Under item 12-A on the agenda, the city council plans to remove its declaration that V. Lopez Jr. & Sons a

non-responsible bidder, and allow the company to bid on city projects.

The Cambria Community Services District Board will meet on Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. at a.m. in the Veterans Memorial Hall.

The San Simeon Community Services District Board will meet on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

The Templeton Community Services District Board will meet on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. in the board room.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...