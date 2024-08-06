Person airlifted out of Montana de Oro after falling off horse

August 5, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A CHP helicopter airlifted a person out of Montana de Oro State Park after the individual fell off a horse on Monday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported an injured person needed assistance at the state park. Cal Fire personnel responded to the scene, as did San Luis Obispo city firefighters.

An H-70 helicopter crew located the person who fell off the horse and performed a hoist rescue with assistance from San Luis Obispo fire personnel, according to Cal Fire.

The CHP helicopter transferred the patient to a nearby ambulance, which then transported the person to a hospital.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...