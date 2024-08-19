This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

August 19, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. in the board chambers.

Even though the state awarded San Luis Obispo County $18 million to complete the Bob Jones Bike Trail from the Octagon Barn off South Higuera Street to Avila Beach, there is still one property owner refusing to sign over rights to a portion of their land. If the county is unable to start the project on schedule, it will lose the $18 million grant and will also have to pay back a previous $2.3 million grant, which it has already spent.

And while all five supervisors support the project, supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong have voiced objection to using eminent domain for a recreational project. Taking property through eminent domain requires a 4/5 vote.

In what is likely to be a contentious discussion, under item 35 on the agenda, the board will decide if it will move forward with an eminent domain proceeding.

The San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission will meet on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. in the board of supervisors chambers.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is seeking a second one-year extension of a previously approved tentative tract map and conditional use permit for a proposed residential project in San Miguel, under item 5 on the agenda. Located on a 4.69-acre parcel on 1051 Wimer Way, the project consists of 15 affordable deed-restricted single-family residences.

The Paso Robles City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the council chambers.

The Paso Robles City Council plans to meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the legality of charging a franchise fee as an income source for garbage collection. In Aug. 2022, the California Supreme Court held the City of Oakland failed to demonstrate that solid waste franchise fees were exempt from voter approval requirements under Proposition 26. There continues to be legal wranglings over the issue.

During closed session on the agenda, the Paso Robles City Council is scheduled to discuss a lawsuit demanding the city stop collecting an 11.5% “franchise fee,” which is paid by the public through the city’s waste hauler, Paso Robles Waste Disposal, because it is taxation without a vote of the people.

Also during closed session, the council will discuss the price and terms for its fixed based operator agreement with Loyd’s Aviation, which the council selected based on its proposal.

Under item Q-1, the council will consider dropping the paid employee parking lot fees that went along with the downtown paid parking program.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet on Aug. 20 for a special meeting at 4 p.m. and for a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is seeking a $75,000 donation from the city: $50,000 for operations at the shelter and $25,000 for case management services. During the special meeting, the council is scheduled to discuss the audited financial statements of the coalition.

Under item B-6 on the agenda, during the regular meeting the city council will review the city’s quarterly investment report for the three-month period ending June 30. With $395,476 in investment gains, the city’s June 30 balance was $82,109,131.

City portfolio investment earnings compared to performance measures

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on both Aug. 20 for a regular meeting and on Aug. 21 for a special meeting in its council chambers.

Under item 5-I on the agenda, the city council is slated to approve a contract for and to appoint Whitney McDonald as city manager.

Her salary and benefit packages includes:

Annual salary of $300,040.

Health and welfare benefits equivalent to those offered by the city

Contribution of 3.0% of salary to a supplemental retirement plan

A $300 monthly car allowance.

A severance benefit consistent with industry standards

During the special closed session meeting, the SLO City Council plans to discuss discipline and/or dismissal pf a public employee, under item on the agenda. The name and title of the employee is not listed, though generally these type of closed session hearings are regarding top-level employees such as the city manager, city attorney, the chief of police and upper management.

