Caltrans halts Highway 1 repair work in Monterey County

August 19, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Caltrans announced that it temporarily halted excavation work on Highway 1 at Regent’s Slide in Monterrey County because of ongoing landslide activity around the repair site.

A 6.8-mile stretch of Highway 1 has been closed since Feb. 9, when a slide engulfed the roadway at Regent’s Slide and spilled down to the beach and ocean below. Regent’s Slide is located 45 miles south of Carmel at Post Mile 27.8. The highway remains closed between Lime Creek, north of the slide, and a point two miles north of Lucia, to the south of the slide.

Earlier this month, while excavating the Regent’s Slide slope with bulldozers, crews noticed surface cracking at several points, indicating additional slide activity. Caltrans mapped the cracking and determined the new slide would likely continue to move and impact the ongoing effort to reopen Highway 1 in the area. Caltrans decided to halt excavation work for the safety of work crews.

Recently, Caltrans installed three sensors where surface cracking was observed. The agency will collect data, which engineers will evaluate to determine if additional stabilization work is needed. Excavation work will continue when Caltrans confirms it is safe.

While it is not currently possible to travel on Highway 1 from Cambria to Carmel, businesses and attractions located on the coast south of Carmel remain accessible to drivers coming from Northern California.

