More than 6,000 PG&E customers lose power in San Luis Obispo County

September 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

More than 6,000 PG&E customers lost power early Tuesday morning in San Luis Obispo County as the electric company performs maintenance work.

Shortly before 8 a.m., PG&E shut off the power of approximately 6,000 San Luis Obispo customers. By 9 a.m., 4,070 customers remain without power. PG&E estimates the power will be back on for all impacted customers by 3 p.m.

In the Atascadero area, PG&E shut off the power to 136 customers for maintenance work at 8:31 a.m., with power expected to be back on by 12:30 p.m.

Also shortly before 8 a.m., PG&E shut off the power for 72 customers on the east side of San Luis Obispo County near Highway 41. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 2 p.m.

