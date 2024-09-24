More than 6,000 PG&E customers lose power in San Luis Obispo County
September 24, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
More than 6,000 PG&E customers lost power early Tuesday morning in San Luis Obispo County as the electric company performs maintenance work.
Shortly before 8 a.m., PG&E shut off the power of approximately 6,000 San Luis Obispo customers. By 9 a.m., 4,070 customers remain without power. PG&E estimates the power will be back on for all impacted customers by 3 p.m.
In the Atascadero area, PG&E shut off the power to 136 customers for maintenance work at 8:31 a.m., with power expected to be back on by 12:30 p.m.
Also shortly before 8 a.m., PG&E shut off the power for 72 customers on the east side of San Luis Obispo County near Highway 41. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 2 p.m.
