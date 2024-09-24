Front Page  »  

More than 6,000 PG&E customers lose power in San Luis Obispo County

September 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

More than 6,000 PG&E customers lost power early Tuesday morning in San Luis Obispo County as the electric company performs maintenance work.

Shortly before 8 a.m., PG&E shut off the power of approximately 6,000 San Luis Obispo customers. By 9 a.m., 4,070 customers remain without power. PG&E estimates the power will be back on for all impacted customers by 3 p.m.

In the Atascadero area, PG&E shut off the power to 136 customers for maintenance work at 8:31 a.m., with power expected to be back on by 12:30 p.m.

Also shortly before 8 a.m., PG&E shut off the power for 72 customers on the east side of San Luis Obispo County near Highway 41. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 2 p.m.

 


Looks like maintenance is being done to avoid lengthy winter outages.


I hope your right Jorge but don’t count on it. PG&E has lost all of its credibility in delivering sound reliable electricity to us its customers because of their total lack of self-awareness in providing such. Especially in the 21st century.

Instead, for years it’s been about profit (which I’m not against), over the safety and upgrades to their electrical grid here in California. I’m sure that politics has also played a huge roll in their gross negligence.


