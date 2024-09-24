Cringeworthy statement from Paso Robles City Council candidate

September 24, 2024

OPINION by LINDA GEORGE

Paso Robles Councilwoman Sharon Roden believes she is an employee and not an appointed official making it clear, for the past 10 months she has served the city manager and not her constituents.

Each of the three candidates provided questions they wanted asked during a debate on KPRL last week. Appointed 10 months ago, Roden not only thought she was a city employee, she also believed the council had the right to change candidate requirements, the role of federal and state governments.

“As a member of the City Council, we are a paid employee of the City of Paso Robles.” Roden wrote as a question. “Every employee of the city must undergo a background check. Would you be in favor of requiring background checks for sitting City Council members as well as those who may campaign for those seats?”

So, is this why Roden has appeared to support and vote for whatever the city manager puts in his staff report while appearing to ignore residents speaking at public comment? On July 17, another council member sought to have the city’s legal counsel refund more than $500,000 in losses regarding the paid parking program in which the firm provided bad advice.

Roden looked over at the city manager, who shook his head no. Roden then voted against seeking reimbursement from the attorney firm’s insurance carrier. Instead, the public will pay the bill.

If Roden does not know basic civics, why is she running for office?

Three of the biggest issues over the past three years are paid parking, water rights, and vacation rentals. Roden has conflicts of interest on two, meaning she is not supposed to vote on those issues. Roden owns vacation rentals and is in the process of selling her business to Stewart Resnick’s Wonderful Company.

Resnick was one of the leaders in an attempt to privatize the Paso Robles Water Basin. Even after more than 80% of locals voted no, they are still attempting to reduce our water rights.

I am running for the Paso Robles City Council District 1 seat because I care about my community, I do not have any conflicts of interest, and I know as a city council member I serve my constituents and not the city manager. My name is Linda George, and I am asking for your vote.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...