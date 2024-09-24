Front Page  »  

Cringeworthy statement from Paso Robles City Council candidate

September 24, 2024

Sharon Roden

OPINION by LINDA GEORGE

Paso Robles Councilwoman Sharon Roden believes she is an employee and not an appointed official making it clear, for the past 10 months she has served the city manager and not her constituents.

Each of the three candidates provided questions they wanted asked during a debate on KPRL last week. Appointed 10 months ago, Roden not only thought she was a city employee, she also believed the council had the right to change candidate requirements, the role of federal and state governments.

“As a member of the City Council, we are a paid employee of the City of Paso Robles.” Roden wrote as a question. “Every employee of the city must undergo a background check. Would you be in favor of requiring background checks for sitting City Council members as well as those who may campaign for those seats?”

So, is this why Roden has appeared to support and vote for whatever the city manager puts in his staff report while appearing to ignore residents speaking at public comment? On July 17, another council member sought to have the city’s legal counsel refund more than $500,000 in losses regarding the paid parking program in which the firm provided bad advice.

Roden looked over at the city manager, who shook his head no. Roden then voted against seeking reimbursement from the attorney firm’s insurance carrier. Instead, the public will pay the bill.

If Roden does not know basic civics, why is she running for office?

Linda George

Three of the biggest issues over the past three years are paid parking, water rights, and vacation rentals. Roden has conflicts of interest on two, meaning she is not supposed to vote on those issues. Roden owns vacation rentals and is in the process of selling her business to Stewart Resnick’s Wonderful Company.

Resnick was one of the leaders in an attempt to privatize the Paso Robles Water Basin. Even after more than 80% of locals voted no, they are still attempting to reduce our water rights.

I am running for the Paso Robles City Council District 1 seat because I care about my community, I do not have any conflicts of interest, and I know as a city council member I serve my constituents and not the city manager. My name is Linda George, and I am asking for your vote.

 


The problem with Ms. Roden is that she had not done the work before she sought appointment for this seat. She was not a regular attendee to CC meetings and counted on others to educate her.

She still does. Taking her cues from Gregory, Hamon and the City Manager on what to do and how to do it. That’s evident in her lockstep voting record.

She has far too many conflicts of interest and will always need to recuse herself on at least 3 important issues.

Elect someone who votes with your best interest at heart, not their own or that of their fellow Councilmen.


You can’t elect someone if they choose to have special elections instead. Which is what they did here.


It’s what happens when the will of the voters is taken away by appointing people and not having elections. They get their preferred candidate without having to go through the voters.


What do they mean by privatizing the Paso Robles Water Basin? Would that mean that another private party would have to be added as exception on the deed thus requiring a re-assessment? You have got to be kidding me, someone actually thinks they can create a situation that will attempt to take rights from thousands of property owners? I can’t wait for the first drop of ink on this dumb idea, even the pen will be a defendant in court. This will certainly be in a federal court as every lower-level California government is a subset to California’s funding. Exceptions are not uncommon but that will be acknowledge in the deed as purchased, minerals, water, easements, etc.


The Resnick’s and their “Wonderful Company” are behind this.

Sharon Roden and her pistachio farm are supporters of the Resnicks.

That should tell you volumes about where she stands and how she will vote.


