Nipomo woman killed in Highway 58 crash near Santa Margarita

September 12, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 21-year-old Nipomo woman killed in a crash on Highway 58 near Santa Margarita early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a 1997 Ford F-150 crashed on Highway 58 east of Highway 229. The F-150 overturned, and the crash pinned the Nipomo woman inside the pickup truck, according to the CHP.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and extricated the woman. An ambulance transported her to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. She died of her injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators say speed appears to have been the main cause of the crash. Distracted driving is not believed to have been a factor.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt, which likely contributed to the fatal injuries she suffered. It is thus far unknown if alcohol or drugs factored into the crash, the CHP says.

Officials are withholding the name of the victim as they notify relatives.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...