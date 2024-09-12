Teen from Arroyo Grande dies after jet ski collision

September 12, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 19-year-old man from Arroyo Grande died following a jet ski collision in Northern California last weekend. [KSBY]

On Saturday, Dominic Marshall Lencioni was involved in a jet ski crash, after which he was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Redding where he died. An investigation into Lencioni’s death is ongoing.

Lencioni was attending Chico State University. He graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 2023, according to a post on the school wrestling team’s Facebook page.

“I have coached over a thousand young men and women in wrestling over 22 years and, I say this with all sincerity, he was one of the top people I’ve been honored to work with,” Arroyo Grande High wrestling coach Keny Hubert wrote in a statement. “He had an ever present, infectious smile. He asked questions. He was kind, respectful to all. He was funny as hell. He was a glue guy in the locker room. He was impossible not to love and want to be around.”

