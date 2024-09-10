One person injured in two-car crash in San Luis Obispo

September 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One person was injured in a two-car crash in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a caller reported a crash at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Santa Rosa Street. Officers arrived to find one driver suffering moderate injuries.

Responders transported the injured driver to a local hospital.

Officers do not believe drugs nor alcohol played a role in the crash.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...