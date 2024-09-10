One person injured in two-car crash in San Luis Obispo
September 10, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
One person was injured in a two-car crash in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 6 a.m., a caller reported a crash at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Santa Rosa Street. Officers arrived to find one driver suffering moderate injuries.
Responders transported the injured driver to a local hospital.
Officers do not believe drugs nor alcohol played a role in the crash.
