Five California men allegedly kidnapped migrants, held then for ransom

September 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Five California men allegedly kidnapped migrants to the United States and held them for ransom, while demanding cash from their families in exchange for their safe return, federal prosecutors announced on Monday.

An indictment, returned July 30, charges five defendants with two counts of conspiracy to commit hostage taking, two counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens, and two counts of transporting illegal aliens for private financial gain. The suspects include, Miguel Angel Avila, 22, of Hemet; Omar Avila Salmeron, 41, of South Los Angeles; Jose Jaime Garcia, 20, of San Jacinto; Gabriel Michel Becerra, 22, of Palmdale; and Jose Alfredo Moreno Gonzalez, 21, of Oak Hills.

On March 21, 2023, Avila instructed Moreno to drive to a Chevron gas station in Chandler, Arizona. Upon arrival, Moreno reportedly kidnapped four migrants and moved them to a restaurant in Burbank, according to the indictment. Avila, along with Garcia and Becerra, then held the hostages in a house.

Using victims’ cellphones, Avila and Salmeron demanded ransom money from the victims’ family members in exchange for their release. Avila, Garcia, and Becerra allegedly moved the three of the hostages to a motel room, where one victim managed to escape through a second-story bathroom window.

Two suspects then chased the victim to a nearby store in Koreatown. Inside the store, Avila body-slammed the victim, placed him in a chokehold, and punched him repeatedly in the face.

Avila, Garcia, and Becerra allegedly restrained one victim and another hostage by tying their hands, transported them to another house,. The suspects threatened them with violence if they attempted to escape.

On March 23, 2023, Avila, Garcia, and Becerra reportedly drove a victim to a gas station, where they took $11,000 in cash from the victim’s brother in exchange for the victim’s release.

Four defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges during their arraignment. Salmeron, Garcia, and Moreno are scheduled to go on trial on October 1. Avila has an October 29 trial date scheduled. A federal magistrate judge has ordered Avila and Salmeron jailed without bond. Garcia and Moreno are free on bond.

Becerra is currently a fugitive. Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is encouraged to call law enforcement.

“These defendants allegedly preyed upon victims who sought to emigrate to our country by demanding ransom from the victims’ families in exchange for their release,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada of the Central District of California. “Our office is committed to ensuring that those who use violence to terrorize others face severe consequences for their actions.”

