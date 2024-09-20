Paso Robles police seek public’s help identifying thief
September 19, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Paso Robles Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole multiple items from Walmart on Niblick Road. The man left the store with a cart full of unpaid for items.
Police are circulating a surveillance image of the man leaving the store with more than $200 worth of merchandise. The blond or brunette man is wearing an orange and grey Giant’s shirt.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the suspect to call the Paso Robles Police Department.
