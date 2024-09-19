Power outage impacting more than 1,300 SLO County residents
September 19, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
More than 1,300 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday morning.
Shortly after 9 a.m., 1,393 PG&E customers from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento area lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 1:45 p.m.
The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
Multiple wineries on Vineyard Drive are in the middle of their crush and currently without power.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines