Power outage impacting more than 1,300 SLO County residents

September 19, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

More than 1,300 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., 1,393 PG&E customers from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento area lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 1:45 p.m.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

Multiple wineries on Vineyard Drive are in the middle of their crush and currently without power.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...