PG&E warns San Luis Obispo County residents of possible power outages
September 28, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
It is going to be hot in San Luis Obispo County next week which could result in power outages for some PG&E customers.
PG&E warns of possible public safety power shutoffs in parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday and Tuesday. The shutoffs are tools for reducing the risk of wildfires during windy, hot weather.
There are multiple counties facing possible outages including, Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Napa, Shasta, Sonoma and Tehama.
For more information about the planned outages, visit the PG&E website.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines