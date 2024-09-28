PG&E warns San Luis Obispo County residents of possible power outages

September 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

It is going to be hot in San Luis Obispo County next week which could result in power outages for some PG&E customers.

PG&E warns of possible public safety power shutoffs in parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday and Tuesday. The shutoffs are tools for reducing the risk of wildfires during windy, hot weather.

There are multiple counties facing possible outages including, Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Napa, Shasta, Sonoma and Tehama.

For more information about the planned outages, visit the PG&E website.

