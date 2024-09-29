Wildfire burning near Hollister Ranch in Santa Barbara County

September 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A wildfire fire burning near the Hollister Ranch in Santa Barbara County has scorched 30 acres and is uncontained, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning near Cuarta Road. Located in a difficult to access area, fog is hampering visibility. There are plans to utilize aircraft after the fog lifts.

The fire is currently progressing at a slow rate.

