Wildfire burning near Hollister Ranch in Santa Barbara County
September 29, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A wildfire fire burning near the Hollister Ranch in Santa Barbara County has scorched 30 acres and is uncontained, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning near Cuarta Road. Located in a difficult to access area, fog is hampering visibility. There are plans to utilize aircraft after the fog lifts.
The fire is currently progressing at a slow rate.
