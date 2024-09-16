San Luis Obispo hiker’s body found in Yosemite National Park
September 15, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The body of a San Luis Obispo man who went missing during a four-day hike at Yosemite’s Ostrander Lake was found Saturday morning. Kirk Thomas Olsen, 61, was a seasoned backpacker who went missing on Aug. 27 after leaving the trail.
Olsen left San Luis Obispo on Aug. 23 with plans to hike the 11-mile Ostrander Lake Trail, known as strenuous because of steep inclines and a lack of drinking water in the area. He left a note in his car saying he planned to return on Aug. 27.
A park ranger found the note and a search was launched. It took nearly three weeks for search teams to find his body.
