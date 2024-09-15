San Simeon teen killed in crash near Cambria

September 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A San Simeon teen was killed in a single vehicle crash near Cambria on Saturday evening. CHP officers identified the deceased driver as 16-year-old Eric Aguilar.

At approximately 8 p.m., Aguilar took his father’s Ford truck, possibly without permission. Family members searched for the teen, but found neither the teen nor the truck.

On Sunday morning, family members discovered the truck off Highway 1 near Burton Drive. During the crash, the vehicle hit several trees damaging the truck and killing Aguilar.

It appears Aguilar was speeding at the time of the crash, according to the CHP. An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash call the Templeton CHP at (805) 400-6720 during business hours or the San Luis Obispo office at (805) 593-3333 during non-business hours.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...