San Luis Obispo MMA fighter wins second professional fight
September 7, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo Mixed Martial Arts fighter Steven Sainsbury won his second professional match on Friday during the first round at a “Lights Out Extreme Fighting” event in Long Beach.
Sainsbury entered the octagon against Jose Matus, a veteran fighter from Mexico, on Sept. 6 with a 4 inch reach advantage. For the first 30 seconds, Sainsbury and Matus appeared to take it slow.
Then Sainsbury moved in on Matus, locking him in a choke hold. In just a minute and a half, Matus taped out and Sainsbury won by submission. It was dubbed the fight of the night.
“You’re either going to get knocked out or choked out,” Sainsbury said following the fight.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines