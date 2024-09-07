Central Coast elementary school teacher charged with child molestation

September 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A Central Coast elementary teacher was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually molesting a child, his second arrest in less than two months related to sexual misconduct.

On July 12, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 54-year-old Steven Schapansky, a fifth and sixth grade teacher at Santa Barbara Charter School in Goleta. Schapansky allegedly hid cameras in mutiple places on and off school grounds. He quickly bailed out.

During the ongoing investigation, detectives identified Schapansky as the suspect in a child molestation case. Investigators then tracked Schapansky, who was staying in the Fresno area.

On Friday morning, deputies arrested Schapansky on a felony warrant. Deputies later booked the suspect in the Northern Branch Jail where he is being held on $100,000 bail.

