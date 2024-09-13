San Luis Obispo police seeking public’s help regarding crash

September 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help as it investigates a crash that left two children with major injuries on Sept. 7.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported the two-car collision at the intersection of S. Higuera and Suburban Road. Officers determined an SUV traveling northbound on S. Higuera ran a red light and drove into the pathway of truck turning left from Suburban onto S. Higuera.

The truck crashed into the SUV, which rolled over.

The adult driver of the SUV, a 20-year-old Grover Beach man, and a juvenile in the front seat suffered minor injuries. Two children in the backseat incurred serious injuries. Emergency personnel transported the driver and two passengers to local hospitals. One of the backseat passengers was flown out of the area to a children’s hospital for specialized care. They are currently all in stable condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected of playing a role in the crash.

Because of the critical nature of the collision, investigators are asking anyone who witnessed this collision and can provide information to contact the watch commander at (805) 781-7312 and reference case 240907078.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...