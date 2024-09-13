Officers identify pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

September 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

CHP officers identified the man hit and killed while walking on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo on Sept. 1 as 26-year-old Cesar Salinas-Ruiz of Oxnard.

Salinas-Ruiz was walking in a northbound lane at the Madonna Road overpass when a tan possible Toyota Camry hit him and then fled the scene. At least one other car hit Salinas-Ruiz, who died at the scene.

Multiple agencies including the California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo Police Department and the SLO County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fatal crash.

Officers are still searching for the driver of the tan car.

