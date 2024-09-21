Student stabbed near Santa Maria High School
September 21, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A student was stabbed near Santa Maria High School on Friday afternoon. The student is in a hospital in stable condition.
Shortly after the end of the school day, the student was in an off-campus altercation. Suffering from a stab wound, the student returned to the high school.
First responders then transported the student to a local hospital.
Santa Maria police officers are investigating the stabbing.
