Student stabbed near Santa Maria High School

September 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A student was stabbed near Santa Maria High School on Friday afternoon. The student is in a hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after the end of the school day, the student was in an off-campus altercation. Suffering from a stab wound, the student returned to the high school.

First responders then transported the student to a local hospital.

Santa Maria police officers are investigating the stabbing.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...