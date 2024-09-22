Paso Robles wine business owner allegedly broke into ex’s home, assaulted her

September 22, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the owner of a Paso Robles wine tasting room for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulting her, as well as her current boyfriend. [Tribune]

At approximately 9 a.m., SLO County Sheriff’s deputies headed to a home in Paso Robles over the report of a battery at the residence. A female victim told deputies that her ex-boyfriend entered her home without permission and physically assaulted her boyfriend and her.

The woman sustained bruises, but was all right. Her boyfriend suffered a concussion, for which he was treated at a hospital.

Investigators identified the suspect as Thomas Robert Booth, a San Luis Obispo resident and the owner of Wine Boss, a tasting room in downtown Paso Robles. Booth, 36, allegedly fled the scene before deputies arrived.

At about 3 p.m., deputies located Booth and detained him outside a restaurant in San Luis Obispo. Deputies arrested Booth on charges of first-degree burglary, domestic battery and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Deputies booked Booth in SLO County Jail. He is no longer in custody, according to the sheriff’s office website.

In addition to owning a tasting room, Booth produces wine for some celebrity clients. Booth is the wine merchant for comedian Kevin Hart and the reggae band Rebelution, who both produce their own wines through Booth’s operation.

