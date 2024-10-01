Suspect in Pismo Beach murder pleads not guilty
September 30, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The 34-year-old man charged with murdering his close friend in Pismo Beach pleaded not guilty on Monday.
Andrew Frederick Rodriguez and the murder victim, 39-year-old Jonathan Campbell Perez, worked together at Giuseppe’s in Pismo Beach – Rodriguez as a supervisor and Perez as a bartender. On the evening of Sept. 11, the men spent time together at Perez’s home on the 1200 block of Price Street.
Shortly after 9 p.m., Rodriguez allegedly stabbed Perez, who died at the scene. Rodriguez remains remanded in jail without bail.
Rodriguez’s attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu told KSBY that more discovery, such as an autopsy report, is needed to determine Perez’s cause of death.
A pre-preliminary hearing to decide if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial is scheduled for Nov. 4.
