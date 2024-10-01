Crews rescue missing woman north of Ragged Point

September 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Rescue crews from the California Highway Patrol and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office rescued a missing Utah woman north of Ragged Point on Sunday.

After spending Saturday night at Ragged Point Inn, early Sunday morning the woman headed north to hunt for rocks at low tide. She did not return.

After the woman’s husband reported her missing, CHP officers and sheriff deputies launched a search. The woman’s car was found at a turnout on Highway 1 north of Kirk Creek Campground.

However, because of fog at the Paso Robles Airport and a low marine layer over Highway 1, the CHP helicopter search was delayed.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., a CHP helicopter crew joined the search. The crew was able to locate the missing woman on a rocky beach.

The helicopter landed on a sandy access point approximately two hundred yards north of the woman. A flight officer was able to access and assist the woman to the helicopter. She was then reunited with her husband.

