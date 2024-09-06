Teen arrested for Grover Beach stabbing

September 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach police officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on Thursday evening for stabbing another juvenile, causing significant injuries.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a caller reported a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Manhattan Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and determined the 16-year-old had been arguing with another boy and then stabbed him once in the chest, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Fire and ambulance personnel came to the scene and rendered aid to the victim before transporting him to the hospital for injuries. The victim is listed as being in stable condition.

Officers arrested the suspect and transported him to San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services Center. Authorities booked him in juvenile hall on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

During the investigation, a relative of the juvenile suspect interfered with the officers’ investigation. Subsequently police arrested 34-year-old Kelsey Shea Noll and booked her in SLO County Jail.

Investigators request that anyone who has information about the incident call Detective Sergeant Matt Goodman at (805) 473-4570.

