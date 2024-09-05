San Luis Obispo MMA fighter signs contract, bout on Friday
September 5, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo Mixed Martial Arts fighter Steven Sainsbury is competing in his second professional MMA bout, this one in Long Beach on Sept 6.
Shortly after winning his first professional match in May by knocking out the “Boogeyman,” the 31-year-old San Luis Obispo native signed a contract with Lights Out Extreme Fighting. Sainsbury, who calls Morro Bay home, has been training at a high-elevation camp in Colorado for several months.
Giving short notice, his first opponent in Friday’s race pulled out. Sainsbury is now scheduled to battle it out with Jose Matus, a veteran fighter from Mexico.
Watch Sainsbury compete after 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 on Lights Out Sports.
