Two injured in two vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Cambria
September 13, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Two vans crashed on Highway 1 south of Cambria resulting in at least two people requiring transport to local hospitals, according to the CHP.
Shortly after 1 p.m., two white vans crashed at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 46. One van drove into a ditch while the other landed in the northbound lane of Highway 1.
CHP officers called for two ambulance at the scene.
CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.
