Two injured in two vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Cambria

September 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two vans crashed on Highway 1 south of Cambria resulting in at least two people requiring transport to local hospitals, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 1 p.m., two white vans crashed at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 46. One van drove into a ditch while the other landed in the northbound lane of Highway 1.

CHP officers called for two ambulance at the scene.

CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...