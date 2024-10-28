Armed man followed woman in Morro Bay, busted

October 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Morro Bay police officers arrested an armed man near downtown Morro Bay who was following a woman around on Saturday.

In the early morning hours, a caller reported a suspicious acting man following a woman. Officers arrived and quickly located the suspect, 60-year-old Dan Ernest Tiss.

Officers determined Tiss was also under the influence of a controlled substance. During a pat down for weapons, an officer located a loaded .38 caliber hand gun concealed on Tiss, methamphetamine, paraphernalia and other weapons.

Tiss was booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession while carrying a loaded weapon, carrying a loaded weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

