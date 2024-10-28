Armed man followed woman in Morro Bay, busted
October 28, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Morro Bay police officers arrested an armed man near downtown Morro Bay who was following a woman around on Saturday.
In the early morning hours, a caller reported a suspicious acting man following a woman. Officers arrived and quickly located the suspect, 60-year-old Dan Ernest Tiss.
Officers determined Tiss was also under the influence of a controlled substance. During a pat down for weapons, an officer located a loaded .38 caliber hand gun concealed on Tiss, methamphetamine, paraphernalia and other weapons.
Tiss was booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession while carrying a loaded weapon, carrying a loaded weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
