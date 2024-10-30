Cambria man gets probation for breaking into the capitol on Jan. 6

October 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 37-year-old Canbria man was sentenced on Tuesday to one-year probation for his actions at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia found Cameron Clapp, a triple amputee, guilty of disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. The court also ordered Clapp to pay $500 in restitution.

On Feb. 13, FBI agents arrested Clapp for entering a restricted building and attempting to disrupt Congress. Multiple videos show Clapp inside the Capitol and walking the halls. After receiving a tip that Clapp breached the Capitol, agents found a video Clapp made following the breach.

“I made it in but there’s—Nobody’s in, like everyone’s leaving,” Clapp says in the video. “So, I did my part. I’m… satisfied.”

At 15 years old, Clapp lost two legs and an arm after being hit by a train. He now works as a motivational speaker for children who have lost limbs.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...