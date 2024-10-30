Paso Robles shooter followed woman from Bay Area

October 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The 41-year-old man suspected in a Tuesday morning shooting in Paso Robles was allegedly stalking a female victim he knew from the Bay Area. Officers arrested Francisco Gutierrez shortly after neighbors reported the shooting.

Amid concerns regarding Gutierrez, the unnamed female victim fled and drove to Paso Robles to escape. Officers suspect Gutierrez tracked the victim to a short-term rental in the 500 block of 5th Street. However, the victim fled before Gutierrez arrived at her vacation rental.

After he arrived at the rental, Gutierrez beat on the door and demanded entry. Allegedly angry, drunk, and high, Gutierrez then fired at least six rounds from a pistol while outside the home.

Witnesses reported seeing a male leaving the area in a black SUV prior to the officer’s arrival. During a search of the vicinity, officers observed a male entering the back seat of a black SUV parked nearby.

Officers found Francisco Gutierrez hiding in the back seat. Investigators also recovered a loaded firearm and spent shell casings from inside the vehicle.

Investigators booked Gutierrez in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of stalking, driving under the influence, possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

