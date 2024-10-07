Firefighters rescue hiker who fell 30 feet in Cambria

October 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters rescued a hiker who fell 30 feet off a cliff at the Cambria’s Fiscalini Ranch Preserve on Sunday.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a caller reported the hiker had fallen from the cliff. Multiple agencies, including Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol, assisted in the more than two hour rescue.

Emergency responders transported the injured hiker to a local hospital. The extent of the hiker’s injuries have not yet been made public.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...