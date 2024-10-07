Firefighters rescue hiker who fell 30 feet in Cambria
October 7, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters rescued a hiker who fell 30 feet off a cliff at the Cambria’s Fiscalini Ranch Preserve on Sunday.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a caller reported the hiker had fallen from the cliff. Multiple agencies, including Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol, assisted in the more than two hour rescue.
Emergency responders transported the injured hiker to a local hospital. The extent of the hiker’s injuries have not yet been made public.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines