Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz campaigns in Santa Barbara County

October 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ running mate, stopped Sunday in Santa Barbara County as part of his fundraising tour across the West Coast.

Walz landed at the Santa Barbara Airport at about 5 p.m. He then headed for Montecito where he spoke at a campaign reception.

Following the event, Walz flew to the Los Angeles area. He is scheduled for a Monday appearance on the ABC late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...