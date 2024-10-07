Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz campaigns in Santa Barbara County
October 7, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ running mate, stopped Sunday in Santa Barbara County as part of his fundraising tour across the West Coast.
Walz landed at the Santa Barbara Airport at about 5 p.m. He then headed for Montecito where he spoke at a campaign reception.
Following the event, Walz flew to the Los Angeles area. He is scheduled for a Monday appearance on the ABC late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
