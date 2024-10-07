Front Page  »  

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz campaigns in Santa Barbara County

October 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ running mate, stopped Sunday in Santa Barbara County as part of his fundraising tour across the West Coast.

Walz landed at the Santa Barbara Airport at about 5 p.m. He then headed for Montecito where he spoke at a campaign reception.

Following the event, Walz flew to the Los Angeles area. He is scheduled for a Monday appearance on the ABC late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

 


Walz is on a ticket and endorsing a candidate with an actual plan to increase available housing. If that had started happening in 2017, it might have made a difference for people in Cali that would have been measurable and meaningful. It did not. Another round of that kind of lack of policy would not help us. Any more than a “concept of a policy” did anything for healthcare. When Biden got in, it wasn’t long before his policy on dug prices lowered my costs to 1/3 of what they had been. Trump is trying to take credit for that now.


We need people in office who not only understand how government works and what our laws are, they need to be prepared to lead, to negotiate, to innovate, and to plan for our future. Bullying our allies and kowtowing to dictators is not a winning strategy, any more than declaring America to be some sort of hellscape to frighten people into submission to vey un-American policies.


Until Citizens United is gone, the billionaires will be calling the shots and their loyal subjects will be led around by a fearmongering, incompetent, failed “businessman”, name calling bully. And his ilk. Anyone willing to deregulate in favor of industry and against the safety and rights of The People for their own gain and personal power will be what we get. I don’t expect someone running for office against that kind of machine to give their campaign funds to the homeless and just allow whomever to take a crucial position in government.


If one wants more money to go to homelessness and other true needs, let’s make campaigns government funded, with strict amount limitations, (and how about factchecking all claims?) and leave all that other money for those who are in need. I don’t like the ads either.


bb: “despite the fact california is irrelevant of determining the outcome of the election. But yet none of these politicians or their donors are ever willing to do a fundraiser or raise funds for the people living in poverty in california”


irrelevant” Lol Wait till you see the convicted felons plans, tariffs and adding to the deficit will create so many more homeless all over the country, remember trump cares not for Veterans, homeless or anyone except himself. Sunsetting mental illness gets so weird, check out his 3AM tweets.


I’m not sure what trump has to do with any of my comments or what I said.


Did you miss the part about “Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz,”, See it is an election year and it has everything to do with the homeless situation.


“The ability to raise millions” The homeless should sell watches, coins, hats and bibles for extra $$ /s.


Your not making any sense and seemed to have completely missed the point I was making.


Politicians as a whole on both sides have raised millions in ca while the homeless and poverty rates just get worse as the yrs go by. Doesn’t matter if its Trump, Walz, Harris, Pelosi, or Newsom all of them would have the ability to raise millions for the homeless instead of their campaign if they chose to do so.


I’m not disagreeing with you, but I think until the Supreme Court gets out from under its wealthy donors and strikes down the absurd ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission that basically gives the wealthy (like those in Montecito, be they left wing or right wing) an absurd advantage in picking our government officials, nothing will change.


Both sides take ridiculous amounts of money. In one Congressional district in New York, the two challengers in the 16th district primary spent $24.8 million, and most Congressional races are in the $4 million range. Multiply that by 435 and you could take care of a lot of homeless people. But, unfortunately, if one side doesn’t spend money, they will be defeated. Take the Koch brothers a few years ago who worked and spent some of their fortune blocking several public transit systems, most notably in Nashville, through sophisticated data gathering and plenty of expensive advertising. They successfully blocked those initiatives.


According the Brennan Center for Justice, “While wealthy donors, corporations, and special interest groups have long had an outsized influence in elections, that sway has dramatically expanded since the Citizens United decision, with negative repercussions for American democracy and the fight against political corruption.”


https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/citizens-united-explained


They must need to raise more money for another usleless ad blitz that nobody watches or cares about. It must be easier for them to raise millions than doing real interviews, answering real questions, with real answers. It’s quite amazing how much money is raised in california by both parties during presidential elections, despite the fact california is irrelevant of determining the outcome of the election. But yet none of these politicians or their donors are ever willing to do a fundraiser or raise funds for the people living in poverty in california despite the fact california has by far the highest poverty rate in the county. Santa Barbara county I believe has one of the highest poverty rates in this state but yet they go there for political donations. If their donors wanted to they could solve a large part of the homeless crisis by sending their political donations to people in need instead but obviously that will never happen.


Santa Barbara county I believe has one of the highest poverty rates


Santa Barbara isn’t even in the top 25 county’s in terms of poverty rate (Source)


Here’s the top 10 though:

1.) Imperial County (18%)

2.) Kern County (15%)

3.) Madera County (15%)

4.) Merced County (15%)

5.) Fresno County (15%)

6.) Tulare County (15%)

7.) Kings County (13%)

8.) Lassen County (11%)

9.) Glenn County (11%)

10.) Mendocino County (11%)


And we know who runs the valley and a lot of SLO county too. And look at the mess we are in, and lawsuits we have. Good ol boys.


despite the fact california has by far the highest poverty rate in the county.


California does not have the highest poverty rate in the Country. (source)


Here’s the top 10 states though:

1.) Mississippi

2.) Louisiana

3.) New Mexico

4.) West Virginia

5.) Kentucky

6.) Arkansas

7.) Alabama

8.) Oklahoma

9.) South Carolina

10.) Tennessee


I’m going to guess your sources didn’t count homeless people as part of their poverty list considering california has 28 percent of the nation’s homeless people. It is interesting your hyper focused on those things I said instead of politicians coming to ca to raise millions for themselves while completely ignoring the hundreds of thousands if not millions of homeless people and people living in poverty in this state. Does it really matter which county has the highest poverty rate when the state accounts for 28 percent of the homeless people? I don’t think it does.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://calmatters.org/housing/homelessness/2024/01/california-homeless-point-in-time-count-2024/&ved=2ahUKEwi3vJLYgv2IAxXOKEQIHVcvFRUQFnoECBYQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1XMklxhqgrC_BAnEiPYh7z


My source is the Census. How do you think the “28%” number even comes to exist? A clue is in your article:


The federally mandated census, done every two years and dubbed the point-in-time count, serves as the main framework Californians use to understand their state’s homelessness crisis.


Also that 28 percent number cal matters refers to for homeless says its the low estimate and is probably much higher than that.


Even if California had 100% of the homeless population, it would barely move the needle.


In the USA, there are 42,000,000 (42 Million) people living under the poverty line (13% poverty rate).[source] Meanwhile, there are 650,000 homeless people in the US. (source)


The homeless only account for 1% of people under the poverty line in the country. (650k/42M =.01)


So back to the facts — California is not in the top 10 as far as poverty rate is concerned. Even if we had the 130% of the homeless population, we would not be in the top 10 for poverty rate.


You completely missed the point I was trying to make. Went way over your head


Aso here’s a link from a ksby article last month that says Santa Barbara county has the 2nd highest poverty rate in the state.


https://www.ksby.com/santa-barbara-south-coast/hunger-action-month-seeks-to-address-a-spike-in-food-insecurity-in-santa-barbara-county#:~:text=Despite%20having%20a%20reputation%20for,average%20median%20income%20being%20%24119%2C000.


Thank you, truly. Let facts anger the wicked. They’ll have their time.


Montecito. Of course. Totally middle class!


Is this supposed to be serious, or just a limited sighted observation so micro in a macro sense!of the grandeur of the rich people’s influence?


﻿