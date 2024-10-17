Police seek public’s help finding missing Paso Robles teen
October 16, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Paso Robles Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.
Joziah Archuleta was last seen in downtown Paso Robles on Monday wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Police describe Archuleta as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who can provide information on Archuleta’s whereabouts is asked to call Sandra Archuleta at (805) 610-1111 or the Paso Robles Police Department.
