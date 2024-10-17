Arroyo Grande murder suspect assaulted police animal

October 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The 29-year-old Arroyo Grande man who allegedly killed his father, attempted to kill his mother and torched their home is also accused of assaulting a police animal. Prosecutors have filed felony charges of murder, attempted murder, arson and assaulting a police animal.

On Monday evening, Alan Osio allegedly stabbed and killed his father before attempting to kill his mother who fled the home suffering from a stab wound. With the home ablaze, 59-year-old Veronica Osio asked first responders to rescue 59-year-old Miguel Osio, her husband.

Though first responders attempted to resuscitate Miguel Osio, he died at his home.

With the house ablaze, Alan Osio jumped from a front balcony and ran to the back of the home while officers yelled “drop it.” Alan Osio then assaulted a police dog.

He is scheduled for an arraignment on Thursday morning.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...