Thief snatches painting from Paso Robles art gallery

October 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A thief snatched a small painting of Moonstone Beach in Cambria from an art gallery in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon.

Artist Annie Laddon had drawn the 8 inch by 16 inch painting in Cambria with plans to repaint the artwork on a larger canvas. Laddon placed the painting on an easel while she worked on the 4 foot version.

While Laddon was in the front area of the gallery, someone took the unsigned painting.

Laddon founded Studios on the Park, a nonprofit art studio, to provide a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts.

