Thief snatches painting from Paso Robles art gallery
October 22, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A thief snatched a small painting of Moonstone Beach in Cambria from an art gallery in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon.
Artist Annie Laddon had drawn the 8 inch by 16 inch painting in Cambria with plans to repaint the artwork on a larger canvas. Laddon placed the painting on an easel while she worked on the 4 foot version.
While Laddon was in the front area of the gallery, someone took the unsigned painting.
Laddon founded Studios on the Park, a nonprofit art studio, to provide a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts.
