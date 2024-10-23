McLintocks restaurants close in Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo

October 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

F. McLintocks Saloon and Dining restaurants in Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo have closed, six months after McLintocks in Arroyo Grande closed.

In 1973, McLintocks opened its first restaurant in Shell Beach. Two years later, the company opened in San Luis Obispo. The Arroyo Grande location opened in 1984.

In March, noting rising costs – such as food and insurance – McLintocks decided to end their lease and close the Arroyo Grande location. COVID-19 closures and bridge repairs in 2020-2021 that limited access to their parking lot negatively impacted the Arroyo Grande location.

The company recently closed the Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo restaurants. While the phones are disconnected and the restaurants are closed, its unclear if the company plans to reopen in the future.

