Why I’m voting for Debbie Peterson for Grover Beach

October 28, 2024

OPINION by HEIDI BOATMAN

We moved to Grover Beach in 2005 and fell in love with this friendly beach community. I had the honor of serving on the Parks and Recreation Committee working with Debbie Peterson as mayor.

I admired Debbie’s ethics and values. She is the most honest and incorruptible politician I have ever known.

We did not like the direction our Grover Beach City Council was going, hiring Central Coast Blue (CCB) to dig up our newly repaired streets to push the Pismo Beach wastewater to a planned wastewater treatment plant, increasing our water rates.

So, I joined the GroverH20 Group who was pushing back on the city’s decision to hire CCB and supporting Debbie Peterson for mayor.

GroverH20 says vote yes on G24 which overturns Resolution 23 – 37, which supported the CCB project. The city wants a no vote on G24 saying that the increase is minor, but it will increase water and sewer rates by four times in a few years. Our current water bill is $183 and it will increase to at least $450 in a few years.

Vote for Debbie Peterson for mayor and yes on G24.

