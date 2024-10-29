Man lands in jail after stealing van in San Luis Obispo

October 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 36-year-old man is in jail after he allegedly stole a San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority van from a gas station on Prado Road on Monday, police said.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a city owned mini van had been stolen from the gas pumps at JB Dewar at 75 Prado Road. The van driver was filling up the car at the pumps when a man shoved the driver away from the van, climbed in and drove off.

The thief then headed northbound on Highway 101 with the back hatch open. Officers located the van on Highway 101 just past the Monterey Street ramp and successfully stopped the van near Old Stagecoach Road.

Officers arrested Cody Miller for felony car jacking, felony vehicle theft, and a parole violation and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He is being held without bail.



