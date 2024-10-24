Why is Paso Robles Councilman Gregory’s car registered in Idaho?

October 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Even though Paso Robles City Councilman Steve Gregory and his wife are long-time city residents, they have been driving newer Toyota SUVs with Idaho license plates since at least the first of the year. California law requires cars brought into the state to be re-registered within 20 days of arrival.

By purchasing and registering his vehicles in Idaho, Gregory paid only 6% sales tax instead of the 8.75% sales tax required in Paso Robles. The primary funding source for the City of Paso Robles is sales tax, accounting for 34% of general fund revenue.

When a California resident purchases a car out of state, they are required to pay sales or use tax when they re-register the vehicle in California.

In addition to lower sales tax rates, Idaho also has some of the lowest registration fees in the United States, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation. California also has special emissions requirements.

Gregory told CalCoastNews he bought the cars in February after selling his previous vehicle to his son who lives in Idaho. Gregory bought a duplex in Idaho, and while he rents out half of the property, the other half provides him a permanent residence, he said.

“As long as I have a permanent residence, I can register my car in Idaho,” Gregory said.

However, a supervisor with the Idaho Department of Transportation said in order to register a vehicle in Idaho under the residency requirement, the owner must reside in Idaho more than 50% of the time.

Gregory, who is currently running for Paso Robles City Council District 3, said he resides primarily in California.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...