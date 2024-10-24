Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers lose power in San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach
October 23, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach on Wednesday evening.
Shortly after 10 p.m., 2,910 PG&E customers from San Luis Obispo to Avila Beach lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 7:45 a.m.
The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
