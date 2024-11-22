Atascadero rapist sentenced to 8 years, 8 months in prison

November 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A judge today sentenced Atascadero rapist Nathan Abate to eight years and eight months in prison, the maximum sentence available under the law.

On Oct. 18, a jury found Abate guilty of raping multiple underage girls, while his friend and alleged accomplice remains on the run. Abate, 35, was found guilty of one county of forcible rape, one count of rape of an intoxicated person and one count of oral copulation with a minor.

The jury also found five aggravating factors: the victims were particularly vulnerable, Abate induced a minor to participate in the crime, the crimes were carried out with planning and sophistication, Abate violated a position of trust when committing his crimes, and Abate engaged in violent conduct that posed a serious danger to society.

“The jury verdict and this appropriate prison sentence tells all sexual assault survivors in San Luis Obispo County that we are here for you, we will listen, and we will tirelessly seek accountability and justice no matter when the crime occurred,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “I am proud of our hardworking team of law enforcement, victim advocates, and prosecutors who seek truth and justice every day in our courthouse for those in our community who have been harmed.”

In 2022, more than 30 women came forward on social media with allegations of sexual assaults against Julian Contreras, the owner of Kin Coffee Bar in San Luis Obispo, and Abate, the owner of Nate’s Barber in Atascadero. Abate then changed the name of his business to Cardinal Barbershop.

After law enforcement secured arrest warrants for the two alleged rapists, Contreras allegedly fled to Mexico.

